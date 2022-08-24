Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2051
What does one say
to one's oldest and closest friend who passes away!
Last week I she was with me in Sea Point when I took the photos.
On the weekend she had a stroke and on Tuesday she passed away.
I am absolutely heartbroken! I Know it is in the wrong album :-(
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6551
photos
302
followers
201
following
562% complete
View this month »
Dianne
Such a sad thing to happen. Take care and spend time with your family and friends as they support you.
August 24th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Oh Diana, I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending so much love to you today ❤️❤️❤️
August 24th, 2022
narayani
That is especially sad when so sudden and unexpected x
August 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Diana , so beautiful yet so poignant . So sad - my thoughts are with you today !
August 24th, 2022
