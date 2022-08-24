Previous
Next
What does one say by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2051

What does one say

to one's oldest and closest friend who passes away!

Last week I she was with me in Sea Point when I took the photos.

On the weekend she had a stroke and on Tuesday she passed away.

I am absolutely heartbroken! I Know it is in the wrong album :-(
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
562% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
Such a sad thing to happen. Take care and spend time with your family and friends as they support you.
August 24th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Oh Diana, I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending so much love to you today ❤️❤️❤️
August 24th, 2022  
narayani
That is especially sad when so sudden and unexpected x
August 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Diana , so beautiful yet so poignant . So sad - my thoughts are with you today !
August 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise