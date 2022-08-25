Previous
Next
Before I said my last goodbye by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2052

Before I said my last goodbye

at Brooke Chapel where the Memorial was held for my best friend yesterday.

The Chapel is at the Diocesan College where her son went to school.

The foundation stone was laid in 1879.

Sooc cell shot.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
562% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Very beautiful building associated with such an awful event. I'm sorry you have to go through that.
August 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful serene looking chapel , and a lovely place for the memorial service - sorry for your loss !
August 24th, 2022  
narayani
So sorry for your loss x
August 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise