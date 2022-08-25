Sign up
Photo 2052
Before I said my last goodbye
at Brooke Chapel where the Memorial was held for my best friend yesterday.
The Chapel is at the Diocesan College where her son went to school.
The foundation stone was laid in 1879.
Sooc cell shot.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6551
photos
302
followers
201
following
562% complete
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Fun shots
Camera
SM-G950F
Taken
23rd August 2022 11:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
one-of
,
the-saddest-days-in-my-life
moni kozi
ace
Very beautiful building associated with such an awful event. I'm sorry you have to go through that.
August 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful serene looking chapel , and a lovely place for the memorial service - sorry for your loss !
August 24th, 2022
narayani
So sorry for your loss x
August 24th, 2022
