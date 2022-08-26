Previous
Next
Sunset at Goose lake by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2053

Sunset at Goose lake

last night. I went for a walk around the estate as it was a lovely evening. Table Mountain can be seen far left.

So this is goodbye to my laptop till Sunday. Hope it all works out well and according to plan.

I am dreading having to get all the editing programs back onto the new one.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
562% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Oh, my! The colors here are so lush. Just gorgeous!
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise