Photo 2053
Sunset at Goose lake
last night. I went for a walk around the estate as it was a lovely evening. Table Mountain can be seen far left.
So this is goodbye to my laptop till Sunday. Hope it all works out well and according to plan.
I am dreading having to get all the editing programs back onto the new one.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
1
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6558
photos
301
followers
200
following
562% complete
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2050
2058
2052
394
395
2053
2051
2059
Mary Siegle
ace
Oh, my! The colors here are so lush. Just gorgeous!
August 26th, 2022
