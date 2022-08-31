Previous
Windows of Brook Chapel at Bishops. by ludwigsdiana
Windows of Brook Chapel at Bishops.

As small as the chapel was, it had so many wonderful stained glass windows. Some rather difficult to photograph due to the light shining through.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Christina
Beautiful stained glass!
August 31st, 2022  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful!
August 31st, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful window.
August 31st, 2022  
