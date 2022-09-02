Previous
Mum returned by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2060

Mum returned

and gave her day old baby a good licking and some more practice.

Unfortunately all between the olive trees, on the other end and too far away for me to get clearer shots.

Those little legs were something else to see. Flying in every which way. If they are not up and running straight after birth, their chance of survival in the wild is very limited.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Diana


@ludwigsdiana

Mariana Visser
How fantastic that you could see them
September 2nd, 2022  
Kathy A
This is such a lovely photo
September 2nd, 2022  
moni kozi
But you did manage an awesome sharp shot of the mum and baby
September 2nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford
This is a lovely photo! The baby’s legs don’t look as if they belong to it!
September 2nd, 2022  
Dianne
Such a sweet image.
September 2nd, 2022  
