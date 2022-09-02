Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2060
Mum returned
and gave her day old baby a good licking and some more practice.
Unfortunately all between the olive trees, on the other end and too far away for me to get clearer shots.
Those little legs were something else to see. Flying in every which way. If they are not up and running straight after birth, their chance of survival in the wild is very limited.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6586
photos
301
followers
199
following
564% complete
View this month »
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
Latest from all albums
2059
401
2057
2065
402
2060
2058
2066
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby-springbuck
Mariana Visser
How fantastic that you could see them
September 2nd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
This is such a lovely photo
September 2nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
But you did manage an awesome sharp shot of the mum and baby
September 2nd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a lovely photo! The baby’s legs don’t look as if they belong to it!
September 2nd, 2022
Dianne
Such a sweet image.
September 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close