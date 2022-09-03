Sign up
Photo 2061
First sighting of a human
mum was still trying to get it to move, but it just stopped and stared.
Those little legs did not know what to do, it was sort of stumbling about.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
one-day-old
Annie D
ace
Aww so tiny and new
September 3rd, 2022
