First sighting of a human
Photo 2061

First sighting of a human

mum was still trying to get it to move, but it just stopped and stared.

Those little legs did not know what to do, it was sort of stumbling about.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
Aww so tiny and new
September 3rd, 2022  
