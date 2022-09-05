Sign up
Photo 2063
Baby was so exhausted
after all that prancing around. It just flopped on the spot and ignored mum, I think I got a smile though ;-)
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
6
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6598
photos
302
followers
200
following
565% complete
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2062
404
2060
2068
2063
405
2061
2069
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
Fun shots
Tags
the-last-one
Kathy A
ace
Such a sweet sweet face!
September 5th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
So cute, definitely a smile
September 5th, 2022
narayani
It’s adorable!
September 5th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Nah! It was wind!!!
Oh Diana you're so lucky to have witnessed the first hour or so if this life, thank you for sharing!!!
September 5th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It must be like he ran out of oxygen! After all, everything hadn't been tested yet!
September 5th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
September 5th, 2022
Oh Diana you're so lucky to have witnessed the first hour or so if this life, thank you for sharing!!!