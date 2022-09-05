Previous
Baby was so exhausted by ludwigsdiana
Baby was so exhausted

after all that prancing around. It just flopped on the spot and ignored mum, I think I got a smile though ;-)
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A ace
Such a sweet sweet face!
September 5th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
So cute, definitely a smile
September 5th, 2022  
narayani
It’s adorable!
September 5th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Nah! It was wind!!!

Oh Diana you're so lucky to have witnessed the first hour or so if this life, thank you for sharing!!!
September 5th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It must be like he ran out of oxygen! After all, everything hadn't been tested yet!
September 5th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
September 5th, 2022  
