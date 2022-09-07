Previous
I was quite happy to stop and wait here by ludwigsdiana
I was quite happy to stop and wait here

as I could quickly jump out and take a shot!

This is on the way home with the ocean on the right. The famous Hottentots Holland mountains in the distance.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Babs ace
The fine sand must really cover the road when it is windy.
September 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Heheee... Such a strange mental feeling. I am used to seeing snow being pushed from the road. And here is sand...
September 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Almost looks like snow!
September 7th, 2022  
