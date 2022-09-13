Previous
Red Bishop female by ludwigsdiana
Red Bishop female

this is what the non breeding male looks like too. The dam is in our olive grove and there is a lot of action. The males are chasing the females all around the reeds, which makes it very difficult to focus on one. Nature is so amazing!
Diana

