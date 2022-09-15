Sign up
Photo 2073
Hiding in the reeds
I was surprised to find these 6 young Egyptian Geese at one of the dams.
Of course as I approached they dashed for the water and stayed there till I left. I had no idea that there were any.
The weather had previously been so bad, that I did not walk around the estate as the paths in the bush were rather muddy.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6638
photos
304
followers
203
following
Tags
hammerkop-dam
moni kozi
ace
Wow! The sharpness of this shot and the clarity of the reflections!!!
September 15th, 2022
Christina
ace
Those reflections are sooo clear!
September 15th, 2022
