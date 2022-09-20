Sign up
Photo 2078
In Honour and Memory
of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth.
I was so sad yesterday as I had planned spending the day in front of the tv. Our power supplier Eskom soon put a stop to that! The power was off twice, for 9 hours in total!
Hubby brought me a bunch of roses as he knew how I felt, this is one of them.
The little bit that I did see was very moving. After all, she was my Queen for a while too.
May she now RIP.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Maggiemae
ace
Your hubby seems to know how you feel! Fairly rare for a man! Beautiful focus and composition... so nice for Her Royal Highness!
September 20th, 2022
winghong_ho
RIP, the queen.
September 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful tribute Diana , so sorry you were not able to have your day of viewing ! Such a sad day ! fav
September 20th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful tribute
September 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
September 20th, 2022
