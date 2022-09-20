Previous
In Honour and Memory
In Honour and Memory

of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth.

I was so sad yesterday as I had planned spending the day in front of the tv. Our power supplier Eskom soon put a stop to that! The power was off twice, for 9 hours in total!

Hubby brought me a bunch of roses as he knew how I felt, this is one of them.

The little bit that I did see was very moving. After all, she was my Queen for a while too.
May she now RIP.
Diana

Maggiemae ace
Your hubby seems to know how you feel! Fairly rare for a man! Beautiful focus and composition... so nice for Her Royal Highness!
September 20th, 2022  
RIP, the queen.
RIP, the queen.
September 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful tribute Diana , so sorry you were not able to have your day of viewing ! Such a sad day ! fav
September 20th, 2022  
Beautiful tribute
Beautiful tribute
September 20th, 2022  
Beautiful.
Beautiful.
September 20th, 2022  
