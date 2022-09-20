In Honour and Memory

of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth.



I was so sad yesterday as I had planned spending the day in front of the tv. Our power supplier Eskom soon put a stop to that! The power was off twice, for 9 hours in total!



Hubby brought me a bunch of roses as he knew how I felt, this is one of them.



The little bit that I did see was very moving. After all, she was my Queen for a while too.

May she now RIP.