Previous
Next
Wild flowers on the mountain slopes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2081

Wild flowers on the mountain slopes

If there is one thing I love about the area where we live, it is the mountains with their wonderful vegetation.

We are blessed with some of the most beautiful ones, like this one which I have not posted before.

I needed to get out and find some peace and quiet.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
570% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is so beautiful. I'd love to catch a flight and get my boots on for a wander up there!
September 23rd, 2022  
julia ace
Lovely landscape..
September 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise