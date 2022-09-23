Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2081
Wild flowers on the mountain slopes
If there is one thing I love about the area where we live, it is the mountains with their wonderful vegetation.
We are blessed with some of the most beautiful ones, like this one which I have not posted before.
I needed to get out and find some peace and quiet.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6670
photos
303
followers
204
following
570% complete
View this month »
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
Latest from all albums
2080
422
2078
2086
2081
423
2079
2087
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
groot-drakenstein-mountains
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this is so beautiful. I'd love to catch a flight and get my boots on for a wander up there!
September 23rd, 2022
julia
ace
Lovely landscape..
September 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close