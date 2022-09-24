Previous
Vineyards on the slopes too by ludwigsdiana
Vineyards on the slopes too

The mountain on the right is Jonkershoek, this side is planted with vines and they are still clearing top right for more. The other side is a very popular nature reserve.

The highest peak has an elevation of 1126m and is one of the most popular areas for all kinds of sport levels. Be it hiking, climbing or cycling.
Annie D ace
Gorgeous colours 😊
September 24th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful landscape and wispy sky!
September 24th, 2022  
