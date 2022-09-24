Sign up
Photo 2082
Vineyards on the slopes too
The mountain on the right is Jonkershoek, this side is planted with vines and they are still clearing top right for more. The other side is a very popular nature reserve.
The highest peak has an elevation of 1126m and is one of the most popular areas for all kinds of sport levels. Be it hiking, climbing or cycling.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
three-different-mountain-ranges
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous colours 😊
September 24th, 2022
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful landscape and wispy sky!
September 24th, 2022
