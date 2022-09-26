Previous
Next
Get outta the way by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2084

Get outta the way

you silly females!

There was quite a lot of action on the dam and this guy was always freaking out. I left as it was getting too noisy!
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
570% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great action shot.
September 26th, 2022  
Dianne
That’s so funny!
September 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha = great fun shot and caption !
September 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
Ha ha he must be a learner driver
September 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise