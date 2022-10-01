Sign up
Photo 2089
Can you see those little heads?
I could not believe my eyes last week. I noticed them running through the lawn daisies in the olive grove! My faithful Dikkop couple have returned with two tiny little chicks!
I might just do a month of them again, so those not interested please just zap to the next one ;-)
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6702
photos
303
followers
205
following
572% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dikkops-olive-grove
Kathy A
ace
I sure can. Great to see more chicks
October 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha yes - just spotted them!
October 1st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Love them ! Just keep them coming!
October 1st, 2022
