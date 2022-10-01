Previous
Can you see those little heads?
Photo 2089

Can you see those little heads?

I could not believe my eyes last week. I noticed them running through the lawn daisies in the olive grove! My faithful Dikkop couple have returned with two tiny little chicks!

I might just do a month of them again, so those not interested please just zap to the next one ;-)
1st October 2022

Diana

Kathy A
I sure can. Great to see more chicks
October 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Ha yes - just spotted them!
October 1st, 2022  
Jacqueline
Love them ! Just keep them coming!
October 1st, 2022  
