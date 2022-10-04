Previous
A human umbrella by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2092

A human umbrella

to protect the little ones from the sun.

That expression says it all, it was a very hot day and I was not allowed to linger longer.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
moni kozi ace
So cute!
October 4th, 2022  
