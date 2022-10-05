Previous
Next
See the difference by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2093

See the difference

between male and female? Dad on the right followed by mum who seems to be in a rush!

The chicks taking shelter as usual.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
573% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
They are such good looking birds
October 5th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Mum's are always in a rush! Lovely capture.
October 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise