Another scene from the reeds by ludwigsdiana
Another scene from the reeds

with a masked weaver and red bishop.

These two did not appear to be on friendly terms.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Diana

winghong_ho
These birds are colorful.
November 9th, 2022  
