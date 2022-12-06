Previous
Bad hairdo day by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2155

Bad hairdo day

for this Gymnogene which is an African harrier-hawk and bird of prey.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! I love it! He doesn't look very happy at being photographed - ha ha! - fav

December 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking bird.
December 6th, 2022  
