Meet the juvenile by ludwigsdiana
Meet the juvenile

Gymnogene African harrier hawk.

Hard to believe that they look so different when fully grown. I posted the adult on the 6th.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Babs ace
Wow what a difference between the two photos. The juvenile looks quite cute. Love the hairdo
December 9th, 2022  
winghong_ho
The face of an adult is quite funny.
December 9th, 2022  
