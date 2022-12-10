Previous
Should I pose or should I fly by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2159

Should I pose or should I fly

Jackal buzzard Morticia. She has been there so long and nothing seems to bug her.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking bird.
December 10th, 2022  
