Photo 2236
My pet chameleon
seems to be around when I need him. He looked quite boring on my sisters finger, hence the texture.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
View this month »
2236
Tags
chameleon
Mags
ace
Such a colorful character!
February 24th, 2023
Brigette
ace
such an amazing creature - so colourful
February 24th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Is it that smaaaall??? I always thought they were at least the length of a forearm.
February 24th, 2023
katy
ace
There is no way a picture of him could ever be boring! He is way too colorful. You have made him look fantastic here.
February 24th, 2023
