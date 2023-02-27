Previous
Colourful sunrise over the mountains by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2238

Colourful sunrise over the mountains

as seen from our terrace. Taken over the olive grove.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Brigette
wow! how amazing and vibrant
February 27th, 2023  
Wylie
beautiful colours.
February 27th, 2023  
Kathy A
Gorgeous!
February 27th, 2023  
