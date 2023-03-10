Sign up
Photo 2249
The next day
the weather changed and this was taken from almost the same spot as the moon shot.
10th March 2023
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
overlooking-the-olive-grove
Wendy Stout
ace
Wow that’s fabulous 🌈
March 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I can just see the double rainbow on the right.
March 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
March 10th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
March 10th, 2023
