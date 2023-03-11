Sign up
Photo 2250
Rainspider - eek
After all that rain I did some weeding and suddenly had this in my hand! I got the fright of my life, that was the end of my weeding for the day. Will wait till it dries out now.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
harmless-and-beautiful
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice to look at, but not to hold! Lovey capture of this hairy beastie!
March 11th, 2023
Annie D
ace
oh wow! I would have jumped a bit but I do love spiders
March 11th, 2023
