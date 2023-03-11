Previous
Rainspider - eek by ludwigsdiana
Rainspider - eek

After all that rain I did some weeding and suddenly had this in my hand! I got the fright of my life, that was the end of my weeding for the day. Will wait till it dries out now.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Diana

Diana
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice to look at, but not to hold! Lovey capture of this hairy beastie!
March 11th, 2023  
Annie D ace
oh wow! I would have jumped a bit but I do love spiders
March 11th, 2023  
