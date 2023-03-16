Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2255
Cape dwarf chameleon
for the etsooi challenge.
A friend on the estate called me yesterday to take a photo for her. She has a couple of these chameleons living in an enclosed atrium in her bathroom.
The lighting and reflections were bothering me, so I etsooied it.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
1
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7366
photos
313
followers
186
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Tags
etsooi-150
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous!
March 16th, 2023
