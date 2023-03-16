Previous
Cape dwarf chameleon by ludwigsdiana
Cape dwarf chameleon

for the etsooi challenge.

A friend on the estate called me yesterday to take a photo for her. She has a couple of these chameleons living in an enclosed atrium in her bathroom.

The lighting and reflections were bothering me, so I etsooied it.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous!
March 16th, 2023  
