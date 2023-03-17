Sign up
Photo 2256
Wild goose chase
on one of our dams.
It was so entertaining to watch these two males. There were two females and obviously the one wanted them both!
The story continues ....
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani
ace
Nice action shot
March 17th, 2023
