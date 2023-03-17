Previous
Wild goose chase by ludwigsdiana
Wild goose chase

on one of our dams.

It was so entertaining to watch these two males. There were two females and obviously the one wanted them both!

The story continues ....
17th March 2023

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
