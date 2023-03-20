Previous
Next
Ever seen a baby chameleon? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2259

Ever seen a baby chameleon?

!his little one was spotted in my neighbours rosemary. It was two days old by the time she called me. We had trouble finding it as it is so tiny. Just look at the foot on the leaf.

She said she saw the mom and 6 little ones, we could not find them as the bush was too big.

I cropped it in gigapixel to show a bit more detail, the little one had it's mouth open it the bottom photo.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
618% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise