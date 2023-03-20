Ever seen a baby chameleon?

!his little one was spotted in my neighbours rosemary. It was two days old by the time she called me. We had trouble finding it as it is so tiny. Just look at the foot on the leaf.



She said she saw the mom and 6 little ones, we could not find them as the bush was too big.



I cropped it in gigapixel to show a bit more detail, the little one had it's mouth open it the bottom photo.