Photo 2260
Cat and mouse
Minky sitting on hubbies papers, hoping he would stop and play with her. A quick cell shot.
We are having a spell of nasty weather, so she stays inside looking for distraction.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
playful-minky
JackieR
ace
They do love paper and keyboards!! Great title diana
March 21st, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
ha-ha.. love this capture & your title..
March 21st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Heheheeee.... very neat visual pun!
March 21st, 2023
winghong_ho
So lovely and cute.
March 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great office assistant.
March 21st, 2023
