Cat and mouse by ludwigsdiana
Cat and mouse

Minky sitting on hubbies papers, hoping he would stop and play with her. A quick cell shot.

We are having a spell of nasty weather, so she stays inside looking for distraction.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
JackieR ace
They do love paper and keyboards!! Great title diana
March 21st, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
ha-ha.. love this capture & your title..
March 21st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Heheheeee.... very neat visual pun!
March 21st, 2023  
winghong_ho
So lovely and cute.
March 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great office assistant.
March 21st, 2023  
