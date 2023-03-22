Sign up
Photo 2261
They are back
finally under their usual tree.
For those of my newer followers. This couple of Dikkops (thick knees) have been breeding and bringing up their young for at least 8 years in my extended backyard, which is an olive grove.
I recognise him by the growth he has on his left knee.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7390
photos
313
followers
186
following
619% complete
View this month »
Tags
happy-they-are-back
