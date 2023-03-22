Previous
They are back
They are back

finally under their usual tree.

For those of my newer followers. This couple of Dikkops (thick knees) have been breeding and bringing up their young for at least 8 years in my extended backyard, which is an olive grove.

I recognise him by the growth he has on his left knee.
Diana

