Photo 2262
Leopard tortoise
smaller than the palm of my hand.
I went into the olive grove yesterday to take pics of the dikkops, when I spotted this little one. There are about 50 of them on the estate.
I am just not sure if this is a baby or a miniature.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7394
photos
314
followers
186
following
Tags
little-tortoise
narayani
ace
So cute!
March 23rd, 2023
TrinaHolub
Adorable!
March 23rd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful!
March 23rd, 2023
