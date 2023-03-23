Previous
Leopard tortoise by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2262

Leopard tortoise

smaller than the palm of my hand.

I went into the olive grove yesterday to take pics of the dikkops, when I spotted this little one. There are about 50 of them on the estate.

I am just not sure if this is a baby or a miniature.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
So cute!
March 23rd, 2023  
TrinaHolub
Adorable!
March 23rd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful!
March 23rd, 2023  
