He's back! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2264

He's back!

We are having so much rain, that the rain spider seems to be all over!
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
great close-up
what a gorgeous spider
March 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh! what a hairy monster - why am I so afraid of spiders!!
March 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool spider and pic
March 25th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Thank you, but no, thank you!
March 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Well that’s a chunky specimen.
March 25th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
OMG! I hate this and love it at the same time.
March 25th, 2023  
