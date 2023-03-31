My pride and joy

under rather tricky circumstances.



This is the little frog I posted yesterday, max one and a half centimeters (0.59 inches)



It was windy and the leaves where in my way. After trying to get a good shot and failing miserably, I fetched my tripod! There were only 3or 4 acceptable shots of about 30.



I only saw that little black piece poking out of it's skin once uploaded.