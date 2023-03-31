Sign up
Photo 2270
My pride and joy
under rather tricky circumstances.
This is the little frog I posted yesterday, max one and a half centimeters (0.59 inches)
It was windy and the leaves where in my way. After trying to get a good shot and failing miserably, I fetched my tripod! There were only 3or 4 acceptable shots of about 30.
I only saw that little black piece poking out of it's skin once uploaded.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
reed-frog-macro
gloria jones
ace
What great capture! Neat details.
March 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Aw isn't he sweet. You did so well to get this shot. He was so considerate to stay around and not hop off
March 31st, 2023
Brigette
ace
this is wonderful - love the eye detail
March 31st, 2023
Peter
ace
What a great image lovely tones and textures Diana:)
March 31st, 2023
narayani
ace
Sweet thing
March 31st, 2023
