Previous
Next
My pride and joy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2270

My pride and joy

under rather tricky circumstances.

This is the little frog I posted yesterday, max one and a half centimeters (0.59 inches)

It was windy and the leaves where in my way. After trying to get a good shot and failing miserably, I fetched my tripod! There were only 3or 4 acceptable shots of about 30.

I only saw that little black piece poking out of it's skin once uploaded.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What great capture! Neat details.
March 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw isn't he sweet. You did so well to get this shot. He was so considerate to stay around and not hop off
March 31st, 2023  
Brigette ace
this is wonderful - love the eye detail
March 31st, 2023  
Peter ace
What a great image lovely tones and textures Diana:)
March 31st, 2023  
narayani ace
Sweet thing
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise