Photo 2277
Rainbow caterlillar
crawling around on the terrace and rather difficult to get everything in focus with a macro lens.
I had trouble keeping Minky away from it too.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7454
photos
309
followers
186
following
Tags
beautiful-critter
Brigette
ace
wow! what a beauty
April 7th, 2023
