Photo 2278
Where has this week gone
the spotted eagle owl also seems to miss a few days as time flies!
I spotted it in the trees from quite a distance and was not quite sure if it really was an owl, Fortunately I get get close enough to get a few shots before it took off.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
day-too-short
moni kozi
ace
What a beauty! And an awesome capture!
April 8th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
time is moving at a ridiculous pace! this owl image is wonderful!
April 8th, 2023
