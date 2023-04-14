Previous
Next
A pre weekend splash by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2284

A pre weekend splash

which I would actually prefer out of a champagne flute.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Another good composition of yours! Stands out well from the background! But with brilliant splash.. fav
April 14th, 2023  
Kartia ace
Love this shot! Very nicely done Diana 👌
April 14th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous
April 14th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautiful!
April 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise