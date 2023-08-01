Previous
Fairview paintings by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2393

Fairview paintings

of goats decorate the walls of the restaurant.

We go there pretty regularly to buy wine and cheese. I love the goats, on the walls and also roaming outside.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
655% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great whimsical painting.
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise