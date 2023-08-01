Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2393
Fairview paintings
of goats decorate the walls of the restaurant.
We go there pretty regularly to buy wine and cheese. I love the goats, on the walls and also roaming outside.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7897
photos
307
followers
183
following
655% complete
View this month »
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Latest from all albums
2389
2398
714
2392
2390
2393
2399
2391
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
where-goats-do-roam
Susan Wakely
ace
A great whimsical painting.
August 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close