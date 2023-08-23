Previous
He looked so unusual by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2415

He looked so unusual

with those two white fur balls hanging next to his chin. I have never seen these on other goats before.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
He's lovely
August 23rd, 2023  
Christina ace
I haven't either - great spotting
August 23rd, 2023  
Christine Louise
Yes love his cute fur balls, You've done a great job of masking the texture in
August 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
He is lovely
August 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Such a nice face
August 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute face. I believe that they are called wattles. I always thought that they indicated that they are male but this is not the case according to google. I am not sure why my brain has a category of goat beards stored in it!!
August 23rd, 2023  
