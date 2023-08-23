Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2415
He looked so unusual
with those two white fur balls hanging next to his chin. I have never seen these on other goats before.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7981
photos
306
followers
185
following
661% complete
View this month »
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
Latest from all albums
2419
732
2414
2420
2412
2421
2413
2415
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love-thei-eyes
Annie D
ace
He's lovely
August 23rd, 2023
Christina
ace
I haven't either - great spotting
August 23rd, 2023
Christine Louise
Yes love his cute fur balls, You've done a great job of masking the texture in
August 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
He is lovely
August 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Such a nice face
August 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute face. I believe that they are called wattles. I always thought that they indicated that they are male but this is not the case according to google. I am not sure why my brain has a category of goat beards stored in it!!
August 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close