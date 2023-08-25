Sign up
Previous
Photo 2417
all fenced in
and lazing around with the wild arum lilies in the background.
this is one of the two fences I have to shoot through.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7989
photos
304
followers
184
following
662% complete
View this month »
Tags
buffalo
Susan Wakely
ace
Reassuring to know that they are behind the fence . So lovely to see the lilies.
August 25th, 2023
Peter
ace
That wire doesn’t give me much confidence did it you, lovey shot Diana:)
August 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot Diana
August 25th, 2023
