Previous
An interesting sign by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2418

An interesting sign

behind this grazing zebra. It is the wine estate where we normally go on game drives when Katja comes to visit.

It is at least a 10 minute drive and on the opposite side of giraffe house, across the main highway.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
662% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
They are back😊
August 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful shot of the zebra - FAV. The sign hardly attracted my attention but for the title, Well worth to view on black! fav
August 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It all blends in nicely.
August 26th, 2023  
moni kozi
Great shot
August 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise