Previous
Photo 2420
Breakfast is over
and all the leaves have been eaten.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8001
photos
306
followers
185
following
663% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
giraffe-house
Annie D
ace
wonderful detail and focus
August 28th, 2023
Christine Louise
Great capture, sharpness shows the detail perfectly
August 28th, 2023
Brigette
ace
lovely head shot!!
August 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
August 28th, 2023
Hazel
ace
A truly beautiful capture of this gentle giant. Love your caption too.
August 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
August 28th, 2023
