Previous
A funny one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2456

A funny one

I am unsure if this lama had been dyed or if the colouring was normal.

I went to the lama loom as they are such interesting animals. Unfortunately, it was a holiday and there were too many children so I did not stay very long.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
672% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Cute
October 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like it has had a purple rinse doesn't it.
October 3rd, 2023  
Cordiander
So cute :)
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise