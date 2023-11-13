Sign up
Previous
Photo 2497
Suddenly there were four
sitting in the Cape Honeysuckle bush which needs a serious trim as some branches did not survive.
Such funny birds, two looking left and two looking right. I wonder what they were looking for, maybe where the shutter noise comes from?
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
2
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8308
photos
310
followers
178
following
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
Tags
mousebirds
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looking outing every direction! How gorgeous they are!
November 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh how lovely to have them all in the frame
November 13th, 2023
