Previous
Photo 2498
The student
Seeking approval and hoping someone likes his unusual construction.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8312
photos
310
followers
178
following
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
814
2502
2495
2503
2497
815
2498
2496
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Tags
cape-weaver
Chris Cook
ace
Great shot. Such detail in both the bird and the nest.
November 14th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Amazing photo
November 14th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Incredible capture
November 14th, 2023
*lynn
ace
So wonderful! Hope someone likes it!
November 14th, 2023
