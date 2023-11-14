Previous
The student by ludwigsdiana
The student

Seeking approval and hoping someone likes his unusual construction.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Chris Cook ace
Great shot. Such detail in both the bird and the nest.
November 14th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Amazing photo
November 14th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Incredible capture
November 14th, 2023  
*lynn ace
So wonderful! Hope someone likes it!
November 14th, 2023  
