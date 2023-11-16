Previous
Juniour showing off by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2500

Juniour showing off

he did not seem to mind me being there.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
684% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
What a great capture! His look is so funny. He's assessing the circumstances. He definitely didn't mind you being there. Lol!
November 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise