Previous
Photo 2516
It keeps om coming back
There are quite a few huge trees both on our property and also on the neighbours. The owl keeps on changing trees and sometimes I don't see it.
Every couple of days it comes back to one of ours and just stays in the same spot all day. Maybe because I have started talking to it ;-)
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
spotted-eagle-owl
gloria jones
ace
My goodness what a beautiful owl...those eyes.
December 2nd, 2023
summerfield
ace
was it making pretty eyes at you? very nice shot. aces!
December 2nd, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Lucky you to have such a gorgeous owl in your back yard. Great shot.
December 2nd, 2023
