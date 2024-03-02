Previous
Hello Ziggy! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2607

Hello Ziggy!

After seeing all the animals I had to go visit my feathered friends at Eagle Encounters.

Ziggy was sitting on the glove of her trainer and immediately looked when she heard my shutter.

My favourite little owl who loves to be stroked. The feathers are so soft although they do not look it.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
gloria jones ace
Wow....Incredible capture and details
March 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Ziggy is gorgeous
March 2nd, 2024  
