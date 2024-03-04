Sign up
Photo 2609
Enjoying the sunshine
it was a beautiful day at Spier and finally the temps have dropped a bit.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8756
photos
305
followers
140
following
714% complete
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
Tags
reed-cormorant
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture :)
March 4th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific shot. I love the pose.
March 4th, 2024
