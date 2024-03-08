Previous
Flamingo Friday by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2613

Flamingo Friday

Although not a good shot, I still want them in my album as it was the first time I could get a few shots.

I was surprised to see some spoonbills there too.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
