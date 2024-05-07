Previous
Not communicating by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2673

Not communicating

it did look rather strange to see these two standing there like this.

Not the prettiest birds, but I liked the plumage of the one on the left.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
732% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Maybe they have had a falling out.
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise