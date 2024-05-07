Sign up
Previous
Photo 2673
Not communicating
it did look rather strange to see these two standing there like this.
Not the prettiest birds, but I liked the plumage of the one on the left.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9007
photos
300
followers
144
following
Tags
sacret-ibis
Babs
ace
Maybe they have had a falling out.
May 7th, 2024
